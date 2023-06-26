Fresno man who died trying to save drowning kids in Kings River getting Carnegie Medal posthumously

29-year-old Manjeet Singh came to the U.S. two years ago from India.

Manjeet Singh was 29 years old when he saw three kids being swept away in the Kings River.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno man who died while trying to save kids from drowning in the Kings River in 2020 will be receiving the Carnegie Medal posthumously.

Manjeet Singh was 29 years old when he saw three kids being swept away in the Kings River. He saw the children being pulled by the current and jumped in.

Two of the kids were able to get to safety but a third could not make it to shore. She was pulled out after about 15 minutes underwater and died later at the hospital.

Unfortunately, Singh was found dead not far from the shore.

RELATED: Fresno man who died trying to save drowning kids in Kings River identified

The Carnegie Medal is "given throughout the U.S. and Canada to those who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others."

Singh came to the United States from India in 2018 and moved to Fresno to start a trucking business.

He is one of 16 people receiving the honor.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.