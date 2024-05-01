Preliminary hearing starts for 2 men charged in deadly 2022 Bowlero shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A TikTok video shown in court allegedly shows the moments leading up to a deadly shooting at a northeast Fresno bowling alley more than two years ago.

The preliminary hearing for the two men charged with murder in the case is now underway.

In February 2022, gunshots sent people running at the Bowlero bowling lanes.

Those shots left 18-year-old Devin Johnson dead.

21-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez and 20-year-old Rafael Ordaz-Gonzalez were charged with his murder along with gang and gun enhancements.

The two men have entered not-guilty pleas, claiming self-defense.

Three officers who responded to the scene that day testified about what they heard from witnesses and what they saw in the aftermath.

Images of a gun allegedly carried by the victim and photos of shattered glass at the entryway to the business were shown in court.

Then a TikTok video allegedly showing the moments leading up to the shooting was played.

Detective Richard Ramirez said the video was shared with him by witnesses he had interviewed shortly after the shooting.

On the witness stand, he described what that video showed.

"I see a light-skinned Hispanic male wearing black slide a handgun back," said Fresno Police Det. Richard Ramirez.

"As she turns her camera towards the front of the entrance, a black male adult wearing dark clothing is seen in the video, and you could see a handgun."

The three officers testified witnesses told them they saw a group of Hispanic men and Black men arguing before the shooting.

In the moments leading up to the shooting, they said witnesses claimed to see a Black man run in and out of the front entrance carrying a handgun.

Both men remain in the Fresno County Jail, they'll return to court Wednesday morning for day two of the preliminary hearing.

If the men are convicted of first-degree murder, they could spend 50 years to life in prison.

