Carole Baskin cryptocurrency: 'Tiger King' star launches $CAT coin, a digital currency

TAMPA, Fla. -- "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin is "purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip" after launching her own cryptocurrency.

Baskin's new digital currency, called $CAT, allows fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from Baskin's Big Cat Rescue animal sanctuary in Tampa, FL., starting at five dollars, CNN reported.

Baskin tweeted about the new currency, and also posted a statement on the Big Cat Rescue website.

"I'm investigating cryptocurrencies because I am concerned about the volume of US dollars that are being printed and distributed with nothing to back them up," read the statement.

It continued: "Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment," she added, "but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats."

Big Cat Rescue says it will also launch non-fungible tokens in two weeks, and "future plans include a big cat metaverse for virtual visits with the cats."

Baskin and her sanctuary were chronicled in the "Netflix" documentary "Tiger King."

