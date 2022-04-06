What you can do to help prevent catalytic converter thefts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As we continue to see a rise in catalytic converter thefts, mechanics are also seeing more business.When you start your car in the morning, you may not immediately *see the missing part.But you can surely hear it."It will make this really loud sound," says All American Muffler Owner Eric Manro.That's why mechanics like Manro are doing everything they can to help drivers from becoming the next victim.Mechanics can replace your catalytic converter and then weld it together.Or they can bolt a metal shield to a car frame to cover the converter.You can also buy some of the anti-theft devices online and install them yourself.While they come with a cost, it's less expensive than the damage left behind if you're hit by thieves."We've seen them as high as $4,000 and people have no idea," says Tony Novielli.The crime has been happening more frequently in recent months.The Fresno Police Department has seen nearly twice as many cases so far this year compared to the same time period last year.Clovis police have seen nearly the triple the number compared to the same time in 2021.The CHP is also on alert."We know it's a hot topic," says CHP Sgt. Mike Salas. "It reaches everyone's pocket book to try and curb these thieves."Some other tips include parking in your garage when possible and getting a car alarm.Fresno PD and Fresno Midas also have a program where you can engrave your license plate or VIN number onto your catalytic converter free of charge.