2 cats killed after trailer catches fire at Fresno mobile home park

Two cats were killed after a mobile home caught fire in Fresno on Wednesday night.

The fire started around 5:30 pm at La Hacienda Mobile Estates, formerly known as Trails End Mobile Home Park, near Clark and Sierra avenues.

The Fresno Fire Department says flames spread throughout the entire trailer, leaving it completely destroyed.

Crews were able to stop the fire before it could spread to any nearby trailers.

Firefighters were able to rescue a third cat from the trailer and bring it to safety.

Officials say they believe the fire was caused by unattended cooking in the kitchen.