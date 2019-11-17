theft

Caught on Camera: Kerman Police searching for tailgate thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kerman Police are searching for the thieves responsible for at least two tailgate thefts this month.

The department shared footage from a Ring security camera taken in a Kerman neighborhood overnight last Tuesday. The camera recorded a white car circling the cul de sac, then stopping next to a white GMC truck.

A man got out of a car, took the tailgate off the truck and drove away with it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department.
