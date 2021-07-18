CCSPCA takes adoption-ready pups on the road

animal rescue

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for a furry friend, new puppies are now up for adoption.

The Central California SPCA Mobile Adoption team was in Fresno at River Park next to the Victoria's Secret on Saturday.

It was a busy day for them, they were able to get 10 adoptions done in 20 minutes.

Due to the shelters being full, they are taking the adoptions on the road in their new mobile adoption trailer.

Anyone interested in taking one of these pups home is asked to make sure it's the right choice for the entire family.

"When COVID ended, a lot of people were going to work and back to school, so they don't have a lot of time. We've had a ton of animals being surrendered right now to the point we would get upwards of 20 animals a day coming back to our shelter, so we are just trying to get them back out so they can get a home," said Kaylin Peters with the CCSPCA.

All dogs adopted come spayed or neutered with a microchip, vaccination, and flea and tick treatment.

To learn more about how to adopt visit the CCSPCA's website.

