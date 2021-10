FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA has a new program aimed at getting more pitbulls and chihuahuas neutered.Back in May, the center was awarded $7,500 and was able to provide 100 $25 neuter surgeries to male pit bulls.Now that same program has been extended to chihuahuas.You can find information on how to purchase a voucher here Services are on a first-come, first-serve basis and only apply to pitbulls and chihuahuas.