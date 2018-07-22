CAL FIRE

Celebration of life service to honor Cal Fire employee killed in Ferguson Fire

On Monday, there will be a celebration of life service held for Braden Varney. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
Sunday afternoon, the public paid tribute to Cal Fire employee Braden Varney, who died battling the Ferguson Fire.

His bulldozer rolled down a steep mountain ridge while he tried to cut fire lines on July 14th.

The public service was at the Franklin and Downs Funeral Home in Modesto.

On Monday, there will be a celebration of life service held for Varney. It will be held at the at the house Modesto on Coffee Road in Modesto.

An outside ceremony will begin at 10:30 p.m. and the service will begin at eleven. You can also watch the live stream here.
