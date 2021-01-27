Strong winds topple over several trees as storm moves into the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds from the atmospheric river moving across California brought down several trees and branches in the Central Valley on Wednesday morning.The City of Merced said their crews responded to more than 200 calls for downed trees and branches, some of which blocked part of a major roadway.The Public Works Department shared a photo on social media of a large tree that had fallen onto the road. Officials said city teams have been working through the morning to clear debris.Other North Valley residents also had items in their backyards thrown around. Merced resident Glo Marie said the wind blew down her sheds and table.Wind gusts also wreaked havoc in western Fresno County. Diane Ruiz shared photos of trees that had toppled over a car and a roadway in Firebaugh.Fresno County public work crews cleared a tree off Dakota Avenue near Thompson Avenue on Wednesday morning.Officials said downed trees have become fairly common over the last ten days.Another fell in the Tower District landing brushed up against a car parked on the street.The major storm is just moving into Central California, meaning it will bring more winds and rainfall to the area over the next few days.