Man donates 100th pint of blood with Central California Blood Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley man has helped save hundreds of lives across Central California.

Thursday, he hit a major milestone in his blood donation journey.

Gary Warner has been giving blood for more than 40 years.

Thursday afternoon, he donated his 100th pint of blood with the Central California Blood Center.

Employees brought a cake and celebrated Gary's life-saving work.

One pint of blood can save up to three lives.

That means Gary's 100 pints could have saved as many as 300 people!
