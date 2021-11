Central California Blood Center needs O-type donors

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center is in dire need of O-type blood.The center sent out an urgent call on social media on Tuesday morning, asking eligible people with type O blood to donate.According to the post, their inventory of O-type blood was greatly impacted after multiple trauma patients came in to local hospitals on Monday night.Blood center staff members say the entire process of donating takes about an hour, including the screening and paperwork.You can find a list of donor center locations and hours here