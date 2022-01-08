Local businesses once again adjusting as Omicron variant takes over

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- While the first week of the new year was for returning back to work, many are being forced to stay home on a sick day, which is leaving businesses to readjust and plan."Staff's calling off, clients canceling appointments so yeah, it's definitely impacted us," says Michael Blunt, owner of Michael Blunt Salon.Blunt's salon in northeast Fresno has been taking on challenges presented by the surge in the Omicron variant.They are getting creative with the bookings and taking precautions with their clients and staff.They are hoping to move past this point so they can start hiring again."It's made our hiring and recruiting extremely difficult because a lot of stylists have not come back into the industry," he said. "They've left the industry, they are working at home, they are doing house calls, they're doing mobile."Up the road, Raul Gutierrez, the owner of Papi's Mex Grill says their take-out is going back up as dining is starting to go back down."The hardest part obviously is staffing, and it seems to come in bell curves," he said. "I think the spread is going to continue and I think the reality is restaurants and businesses will just have to adjust accordingly."It's a change that may come with new roles and responsibilities -- even in the mountain communities.The General Manager at Best Western's property in Oakhurst, Yosemite Gateway Inn says if things get worse, it will come down to cross-training employees.Health officials are continuing to suggest people get tested before and after traveling and gathering.