Storms make way to Central California from Hilary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the tropical system makes its way north, plenty of areas in Central California are feeling the storm's effects.

"It was very windy. I tried to hold the steering wheel with both hands because you could feel the wind moving the car easily," said Lemoore resident Jesus Carrillo.

He said he fought the strong winds as he drove from Tijuana, Mexico, to Central California with his family. Video from Carrillo shows rain pouring down as they drove through Southern California on Sunday.

"It's the middle of August in Tulare and it's raining. This is not normal," said Tulare Native Steven Redd.

He was traveling back to the Bay Area when he realized the tropical storm made its way to the Central Valley.

"My girlfriend told me about the storm that was coming, and so I didn't think we were going to get hit by it, but now we're here talking to you," he said.

Meanwhile, Eyewitnesses in Porterville tell Action News it's been consistently raining all day.

Weather experts said Tulare County should expect heavy rain overnight going into Monday.

"A lot of this rain will fall overnight, too. Hillary's track sped up and initially, we were going to see a lot of the rain impact into tomorrow (Monday), but a lot of that rain will fall late tonight (Sunday)," said Meteorologist Antoinnette Serrato.

A tropical storm is much different than Californians are used to.

"Because it's a tropical system, it's very warm and there's a lot of moisture associated with it and so with that, not only is it all rain, there's also some thunderstorm risk associated with it as well," said Serrato.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to stay indoors as the storm makes its way through the Central Valley.

