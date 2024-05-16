Search for missing teen continues as water levels rise in Merced River

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office was hard at work on Thursday searching for a missing 17-year-old.

"We want disclosure for the family, very much so," said Sheriff Vern Warnke.

Family members said the teen went into the Merced River on Saturday but never returned to shore.

"We launched our patrol boat to go back-and-forth. We've been on the water several times and then we've been in the air several times. We are doing all the stuff we can at this point to keep my deputies safe and we will eventually make a recovery," said Sheriff Warnke.

As the search continues, the Sheriff has a stern warning for the people hoping to use the Merced and San Joaquin Rivers.

"I'm not saying, don't go fishing. Go fishing. I'm just saying don't do it in a raft or don't go in a kayak, stay off the water," said Sheriff Warnke.

This video posted to social media on Wednesday shows the rescue attempt to help two people who were stuck on the Merced River.

On Monday, the sheriff ordered people to stay out of the San Joaquin and Merced Rivers after the Merced Irrigation District announced it would release more water within the county. Closure signs are posted at Henderson Park.

As snow continues to melt and runoff into local waterways, the Merced Unified School District tells Action News they are also issuing warnings to stay out.

With summer around the corner, the city of Merced says community pools will open in the coming weeks.

"There are still great ways to have with the water and be safe doing it," said Sheriff Warnke.

He adds that both the Merced and San Juan Joaquin rivers are monitored daily, and they hope to open them back up for people to use.

