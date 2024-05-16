2 dead following fatal crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are dead following a crash at a Fresno County intersection that has proven dangerous in the past.

The crash happened just after 2 pm Thursday at De Wolf and North avenues, southwest of Sanger.

The crash shutdown the intersection for several hours as first responders cleared the area.

California Highway Patrol officers say a white Chevy pickup was heading east on North Avenue when it slammed into a red Mitsubishi traveling north on DeWolf.

Officers are still trying to figure out if the Mitsubishi stopped at the stop sign.

"We're not sure if they stopped at the stop sign and proceeded or if they continued through the stop sign without stopping at this point," said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi with the California Highway Patrol.

"That's still under investigation, but at any rate, it looks like they failed to yield to the right of way to the pickup truck."

Two people inside the Mitsubishi were killed.

The driver and the passenger in the Chevy were rushed to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

"Looking both ways twice is always helpful," said Sgt. Bianchi. "You can never stop too long to be safe."

The intersection of DeWolf and North Avenues section is no stranger to crashes.

In December of 2022, Ayla Gonzales and her boyfriend, Ray Rordate, died at that intersection after a big rig smashed into their car.

At the time of that crash, CHP said the big rig had the right of way.

It's a tragic crash that Steven Bedoian remembers.

"This corner just seems to be, I don't know, not a nice intersection," said Bedoian.

Action News first spoke with Bedoian more than a year ago, after Gonzales and Rodarte died.

Hearing about another deadly crash breaks his heart.

"It doesn't matter what age you are," said Bedoian. "It's just hard. I think of the families."

Now, Bedoian wants to see something done.

"It'd be nice if they did put in a four way," said Bedoian. "Even if they put bumps on the road like they do to slow people down."

CHP said it doesn't look like drugs, alcohol or distracted driving played a role in the crash.

But officers are still investigating.

Action News reached out to Supervisor Buddy Mendes, who represents that district.

He said that when there's an accident that happens at a county intersection, it automatically kicks off a traffic study.

The Fresno County Department of Public Works said in a statement:

"We last reviewed the intersection in 2023, and no changes were determined to be necessary. Since December 2022, we have only received one complaint of potholes at this location. No planned work for the intersection at this time."

