Money stolen from Circle K in central Fresno, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the man who robbed a Circle K in Central Fresno.

It happened at about 1:30 am Wednesday at the store on Olive and Palm.

Three women told police a man walked up to the clerk in the store and demanded money from the cash register.

Once he got the cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt, and the three women saw no weapons.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

They are going through surveillance video in hopes of catching him.

No word on how much money was taken.