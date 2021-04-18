Woman severely injured after head-on DUI crash on Highway 180, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has suffered major injuries after a crash in Fresno County Saturday afternoon.
California Highway Patrol officers say it happened just before 5 pm near Highway 180 and Cornelia.
Officers say the suspect was going west on the highway when she collided head-on with the woman going east.
Authorities say the suspect was three times over the legal limit at the time of the crash. She also had a suspended license.
The victim suffered major injuries but is expected to survive.
The suspect has minor injuries. Officers added this is not her first DUI.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
