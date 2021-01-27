Motorcyclist killed after colliding with truck in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcyclist has died following a crash in central Fresno Tuesday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 6 pm near Ashlan and Cedar.

Police say the motorcyclist in his 20's was going west on Ashlan when a truck driver tried making a turn into a shopping center and hit the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say the truck driver is cooperating with them during the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.
