Fresno man accused of speeding from police and killing driver to appear in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno man accused of speeding away from police and killing another driver will face a judge today.

40-year-old Andrew Calderon is due in court for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Last week, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office charged him with four felony counts, including murder and DUI causing injury.

Police stopped Calderon for traffic violations at First and Shields Wednesday night.

Officers say the suspect stopped briefly and then sped off down Shields.

He allegedly ran a red light, hitting another car and killing the driver.

Police say Calderon was under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine.

He was also on parole at the time of the crash.

