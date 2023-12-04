1 killed in crash on Highway 99 in central Fresno, CHP says

One car ended up in the center divider, and the other careened off the roadway and into ponding basin.

FRESNO, Calif. -- One person has died following a crash in central Fresno early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 2 am on Highway 99 near the Olive Avenue exit.

Officers say two cars crashed.

One ended up in the center divider, and the other careened off the roadway and into ponding basin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.