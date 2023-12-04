WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

1 killed in crash on Highway 99 in central Fresno, CHP says

One car ended up in the center divider, and the other careened off the roadway and into ponding basin.

Monday, December 4, 2023 2:03PM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC30 Central CA | Action News

FRESNO, Calif. -- One person has died following a crash in central Fresno early Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 2 am on Highway 99 near the Olive Avenue exit.

Officers say two cars crashed.

One ended up in the center divider, and the other careened off the roadway and into ponding basin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it's not yet known if alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW