Suspect arrested for deadly March shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Fresno that happened on March 8.

The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of 22-year-old Gabriel Torres.

The shooting happened on Dakota near Teilman. Police say a party was happening at an apartment when two groups got into an argument, leading to gunshots.

25-year-old Raymond Martinez was declared dead at the scene. Two other victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center and survived.

Authorities arrested Torres on Friday. Police say he is a known gang member with a criminal history.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on one charge of murder and two charges of attempted murder. His bail is set at $3.5 million.