The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno has been identified as 51-year-old Luis Valencia.

18-year-old wanted for deadly shooting of 51-year-old man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has identified 18-year-old Philip Bautista as the suspect in a deadly shooting in central Fresno.

The shooting happened on November 27 in the area of Clinton and Drexel avenues.

When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Luis Valencia suffering from a gunshot wound.

Valencia was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for Bautista.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.