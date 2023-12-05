18-year-old wanted for deadly shooting of 51-year-old man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department has identified 18-year-old Philip Bautista as the suspect in a deadly shooting in central Fresno.
The shooting happened on November 27 in the area of Clinton and Drexel avenues.
When police arrived, they found 51-year-old Luis Valencia suffering from a gunshot wound.
Valencia was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police are still searching for Bautista.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.