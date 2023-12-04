Police have identified two men killed in a weekend shooting in central Fresno.

2 men shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified two men killed in a weekend shooting in central Fresno.

30-year-old Antonio Arreola and 41-year-old Tim May died in the attack Saturday.

Two other men are still recovering from their injuries.

The shooting happened just after 4 am near Olive and Cedar Avenues.

Investigators say there was a disturbance during a party at an apartment complex when gunshots were fired.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and collecting surveillance video from the area.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call Fresno Police.