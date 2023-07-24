Fresno police are investigating a deadly stabbing that left a woman dead Sunday night in Central Fresno.

Unhoused woman stabbed to death in central Fresno identified, suspect in custody

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman who was stabbed to death in central Fresno Sunday night has been identified as 58-year-old Patricia Roper.

Police have arrested 36-year-old Steven Raymundo in connection to the deadly stabbing.

It happened around 7 pm on Griffith Way and Blackstone Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Roper suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Authorities say Raymundo stabbed her multiple times, and they are still investigating what led up to it.

Officers say both were part of the unhoused community.

Raymundo was booked in the Fresno County Jail for murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.