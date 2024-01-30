Woman stabbed multiple times in domestic violence incident in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a woman was stabbed multiple times in central Fresno.

It happened at a home on Ferger Avenue, near Thomas around 5:15 am Tuesday.

Police say the stabbing was during a domestic violence incident.

She then ran from the home and knocked on multiple doors asking for help.

The woman was treated on Palm and taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.

Police say the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.