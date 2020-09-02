suspicious fire

Fire that damaged central Fresno market is suspicious, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities say a fire that sparked at a central Fresno business is suspicious.

The fire was first reported around 1 a.m. at the McKenzie Market on McKenzie Avenue and 9th Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the back of the building in flames. Officials say the fire extended into the business, but crews were able to put it out.

The business owners are dealing with the store closure and damage to products inside.

"They are going to have a loss to their perishable food items. County Health did respond out, and they're working with the store owners to make sure all the food they can keep is not lost," said Fresno Fire Capt. John Ross.

Firefighters first believed an electrical issue caused the fire, but investigators found broken glass that may have contained flammable liquid.

Power to the building was shut off and wiring to the building will need to be checked.

No one was hurt.

Two people who live in a separate part of the building were able to get out safely.
