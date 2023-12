Firefighters are investigating what started a fire out of Central Fresno Sunday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what started a fire out of Central Fresno Sunday.

Crews responded at 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the area of Sussex Way and Hazel Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the warehouse of a roofing company on fire.

The flames were out quickly but investigators say it could have been worse since the warehouse used to store chemicals.