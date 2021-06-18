15-year-old boy hit by car while on scooter in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old teenager has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened just before 5 pm Thursday near Shields and First.Police say witnesses told them the teenager was going north on First on his scooter and when he started crossing the street at the intersection of First and Shields, the collision happened.The teenager landed on the west lanes of Shields and had major injuries to his head and upper body.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in critical condition.Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors.