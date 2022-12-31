Four people sent to the hospital following police car crash on Highway 180

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people, including two police officers, are in the hospital following a crash in central Fresno.

It happened just before midnight on Highway 180 near Abby street.

The California Highway Patrol says a Toyota Camry was merging onto the highway and swerved to avoid hitting a police car.

The driver of the Camry overcorrected and spun out in front of the police car.

The two cars crashed and the Camry went into the center divide.

The officer driving the police car sustained major injuries, and his passenger had minor injuries.

The two people in the Camry reported experiencing some pain.

All four people were taken to the hospital.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.