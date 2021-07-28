Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run in central Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run in central Fresno that happened about three weeks ago.

Kong Vang, 23, is in custody. His bail is set at $9,500.

Surveillance video from a gas station on Shields and West took back on July 10 shows the pickup truck and driver who police say hit 40-year old Felipe Balero.

A Crimestoppers tip led police to the suspect's car.

They say Kong later admitted to killing the pedestrian, saying he initially returned to the scene but got scared and left.

Investigators also say Kong tried to disguise the truck by spray painting the damaged area and removing some of the parts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhit and run
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News