Arrest made in connection to deadly hit-and-run in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made in a deadly hit and run in central Fresno that happened about three weeks ago.Kong Vang, 23, is in custody. His bail is set at $9,500.Surveillance video from a gas station on Shields and West took back on July 10 shows the pickup truck and driver who police say hit 40-year old Felipe Balero.A Crimestoppers tip led police to the suspect's car.They say Kong later admitted to killing the pedestrian, saying he initially returned to the scene but got scared and left.Investigators also say Kong tried to disguise the truck by spray painting the damaged area and removing some of the parts.