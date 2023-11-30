A man has died after he was shot at an apartment complex in central Fresno on Monday night.

51-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno has been identified as 51-year-old Luis Valencia.

The shooting happened around 10 pm on November 27 in the area of Clinton and Drexel avenues.

When police arrived, they found Valencia suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact authorities.

