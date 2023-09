One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in central Fresno.

1 in critical condition after stabbing at Motel 6 in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened after 12:30 am Monday at the Motel 6 on Blackstone and Griffith Way.

Police are looking into what led to the crime.

They say the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect is in custody, but police have not revealed any information about the person.

No word on the relationship between the victim and suspect as well.