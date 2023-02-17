Pedestrian hit by car in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian was hit by a car in central Fresno early Friday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened just after 6 am on Belmont near Palm.

Video at the scene of the crash shows a broken shopping cart with items all over the street.

An older Toyota with a dented bumper is inside the crime scene tape, and appears to be the car involved in the crash.

The pedestrian's condition is not known.

Drivers should avoid the area. Belmont is currently closed between Ferger and Palm.