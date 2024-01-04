1 hit by vehicle in central Fresno, police say

The Fresno Police Department says that multiple agencies were chasing a vehicle moments before the crash took place.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person is being treated after being hit by a vehicle in central Fresno.

It happened before 11:30 pm Wednesday at Fruit and Clinton.

The chase was eventually called off.

It's unclear if the collision happened during or after the chase.

We also reached out to the sheriff's office. They said an auto theft detective was involved in a collision at that intersection and was not injured, but no other details were released.

The victim suffered minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officers are working to determine what led to the crash, as well as who's responsible.

Fruit was closed for a short time between Terrace and Harvard while police investigated.