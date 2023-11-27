One man is dead after an argument led to a shooting in central Fresno Thursday afternoon.

Man shot and killed in central Fresno on Thanksgiving identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno on Thanksgiving has been identified as 25-year-old Siranthony Robinson.

It happened just before 12:15 p.m. Thursday on White Avenue and Plaza Drive.

Police say Robinson was in the area when someone shot him multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

