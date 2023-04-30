The Fresno Fire Water rescue team is searching for a man who went missing in a Central Fresno canal.

Water rescue teams working to recover a body following an apparent drowning in Central Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Fire Water rescue team is working to recover a body following an apparent drowning in a Central Fresno canal.

Officials say the man went missing in the Dry Creek Canal near Abby Street and Olive Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

A battalion chief with the department says the man was first seen in the water near the train tracks on Olive Avenue.

At one point crews spotted the man underwater but the quick current swept him away.

Officials are now switching their search to a body recovery operation.

You're asked to avoid the area as they expand their search.

