Fresno, Madera Counties under no burn status due to poor air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Fresno Madera and Kings counties experienced unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups on Sunday.

"Because of the conditions at the moment, it's really the weak high-pressure system that we're under throughout today, which kind of offers poor conditions, which tends to trap some of the conditions we're seeing out there," said San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District spokesperson, Daniel Gonzalez.

Rain is forecasted on Monday, but Gonzalez said in order for us to experience better air quality, we'll need rain and wind to sweep through the Central Valley.

"We encourage all residents to not turn on their fireplaces if at all possible. Oftentimes it contributes to PM-2.5, impacting public health. Which again it seems to trigger asthma, emphysema and other air breathing conditions," said Gonzalez.

Fresno and Madera County is under a no burn status for Sunday and Monday. Gonzalez adds, you'll want to check when and if you're able to burn a wood fire at your home.

"There are consequences. Not only are there health impacts, that we might be impacting others, the air quality as well. But if someone were to report you or you would be discovered if you are burning on a non-burn day, there a potential of receiving a fine," said Gonzalez.

The fine amount can vary based on how many offenses.

For more information on when you're allowed to burn a fire at your home, click here. And for the air quality conditions, click here.

