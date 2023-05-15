Record snow melt expected to flood some areas in Central Valley

Snow in the mountains is expected to start melting rapidly. Officials say water levels in local waterways will increase in the next few days.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Warm temperatures didn't stop people from visiting the Old Town Flea Market in Clovis on Sunday.

Small business owner Marina Avila said people were ready to battle the heat. Some people were even ready to shop right when the gates opened.

"There were a lot of people at 9 am. A steady stream up until like noon or 1 pm," said Avila.

She said people check the weather before shopping and eating at the flea market events. Heat doesn't impact how she operates her business, but that's not the case for beauty and candle business owner Rebecca Hill.

"Summer markets can be really tough. With the sun just beating down on them, if it's just within the tent, they seem to be ok. But if they're exposed to sunlight, it can actually even turn wax a different color," said Hill.

Meanwhile, as temperatures continue to rise, snow continues to melt. The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued aerial flood advisories for the San Joaquin and Merced River.

The big message: stay away from local waterways as the snow from surrounding mountains melts. There is one river being closely watched.

"The Merced River, the Pohono bridge, up at Yosemite, the California/Nevada River Forecast Center is anticipating that it will hit flood stage very early Monday morning around 3 am," said Meteorologist Antionette Serrato.

The National Weather Service is encouraging people to not go into river water this summer. Serrato understands that's a hard thing to ask but she said there is so much uncertainty. It's hard to tell what is in the water, and it could be really dangerous.

