Freeze warning brings challenges for the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for much of the Central Valley as temperatures are expected to drop Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The frigid forecast means those without a place to sleep at night will be looking for warmth.

"As soon as the temperature starts getting lower, we do start to see more outside fires and even fires set inside of vacant structures," said Jonathan Lopez from the Fresno Fire Department.

Warming fires can quickly get out of control and spread to nearby buildings.

The Fresno Fire Department says depending on what's being burned -- often times it's garbage -- it can create hazardous air.

"We definitely sympathize, but unfortunately most folks don't really realize the potential dangers or potential problems that come with these fires to keep warm so we really would encourage folks to make use of those resources available," said Lopez.

One of those resources can be found in the warming center at the Fresno Mission.

"We are anticipating that more people are going to be coming. We have enough room for 85, we're just kind of brainstorming on how we can not turn people away," said Priscilla Robbins, Chief Ministry Officer for the Fresno Mission.

The mission provides a safe and warm place to spend the night and also gives every guest a hot meal.

It will be open throughout the season.

"When the temperatures dropped a few weeks ago, and they dropped really fast, we decided it was best just to keep it open," said Robbins.

The winter-like weather is expected to stick around through the rest of the week, possibly bringing precipitation on Thursday.

The chance for significant rain is welcome news for farmers, but agriculture experts say the freeze warning overnight is not too concerning for crops.