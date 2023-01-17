Some Mountain school districts on delayed starts amid weather conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest round of storms in the Central Valley is forcing delays for some school districts in the mountain communities Tuesday morning.

All schools in the Yosemite Unified School District will be on a two-hour delay.

For students in the Bass Lake School District, there will be a two-hour bus and class delay for OES, OCI, Wasuma, and Fresno flats.

In Mariposa County, all students are on a two-hour delay.

Due to the road closure for the rockslide on Highway 140, special accommodations have been made for students who can't get to class.

They are being advised to go to alternate campuses.