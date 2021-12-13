education

Valley nonprofit awards scholarships to students fighting racism, poverty

Many students are undocumented in the Central Valley, which becomes a barrier.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When applying for scholarships, there is often a list of requirements that not all students have.

"Citizenship is a requirement for a couple of scholarships, and it's very discouraging when that is a block," he says.

Since 2019, Central Valley Scholars has provided scholarships for students who check off a different type of list.

"Highlighting what we call non-traditional markers of success that go beyond grade point averages," says founder and CEO Michael Piña.

"We value the high level of intelligence that comes from students who are going through racism, poverty..."

Piña says the team was captivated by Rosales's story, which is why he is the recipient of the 2021 Inspire Award.

He came to America at the age of eight and since then faced multiple hurdles through life as a first-generation LatinX student.

"Not being able to access your home country, family or culture...," says Rosales.
He is from Orosi and is currently a Fresno State student working towards a City & Regional Planning degree.

He says this $3,000 award is why he was able to pay his tuition and feels beyond grateful.

"It validates our struggle, it validates our desire to succeed and better our communities," he says.

It's a sense of validation that Piña wants countless more students to feel while striving for their goals.

"There is so much potential in Central Valley students that we really need to support and fund," he says.

The nonprofit announced $12,000 in scholarships in April. Their goal is to keep growing that amount year after year.

