Society

Champ Camp for burn survivors returning to in-person experience next week

EMBED <>More Videos

Champ Camp for burn survivors returning to in-person experience next week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Celebrating 35 years, Champ Camp is getting ready to welcome 100 burn survivors to the ranch in Wonder Valley.

Because of the pandemic, the camp was virtual last year but that didn't stop the Alisa Ann Ruch burn foundation from giving campers an incredible experience.

In addition to virtual gatherings, "camp in a box" was sent home to campers.

This year's in-person camp kicks off June 12 and will have safety protocols in place so campers can make their return.

"They're able to be kids all week long, they're away from stares bullying or feeling like they're all by themselves," says McKenzie Dern. "They're surrounded by people who have been through similar situations and they just make these lifetime friendships"

"When you see those kids grow and the confidence, it's pretty impressive and pretty humbling at the same time," says camp director Chris Bridger.

Since 1986, Champ Camp has provided a free, safe and fun summer camp environment for burn survivors ages 5 to 17.

It's the nation's largest and one of the longest-running camps for burn-injured children.

More than 2,000 campers have been through the program at no charge thanks to donations.

If you would like to donate, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysangercampburn injuries
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News