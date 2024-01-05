Recalled charcuterie meats linked to multistate salmonella outbreak, CDC says

A multistate outbreak of salmonella has been linked to recalled Busseto Foods charcuterie meats, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a food safety alert on Friday.

Twenty-four illnesses, including five hospitalizations, have been reported in 14 states: Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin. No deaths have been reported.

Testing by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found salmonella bacteria in unopened samples of Busseto Foods Charcuterie Samplers with prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa. More testing is underway to determine if the bacteria matches the outbreak strain, and which meat product was contaminated.

On January 3, Fratelli Beretta USA recalled more than 11,000 pounds of the charcuterie meat products. The samplers were sold as two 9-ounce packages and have a lot code of L075330300 and best by date on April 27, 2024. The recalled products also have the establishment number "EST. 7543B" inside the USDA mark of inspection and "EST. #47967" printed with the lot and date codes. The items were shipped to Sam's Club distribution centers in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas, the CDC said.

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service "is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators," the USDA said this week. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." People should use hot, soapy water or a dishwasher to clean surfaces and containers might have touched the recalled product, the CDC says.

People should call a health care provider if they experience diarrhea and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, three or more days of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down, or signs of dehydration: not urinating much, dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing up.

Salmonella symptoms typically start six hours to six days after a person swallows the bacteria, and most people recovery without treatment in four to seven days. But young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems can become severely ill.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.