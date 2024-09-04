Charges filed against suspect in sexual assault of Visalia teen

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Criminal charges were filed Tuesday against a man accused of assaulting a teenager in Visalia.

Visalia police say 20-year-old Ulises Lupian was arrested for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office has filed three felony counts of lewd acts on a child, and two counts of attempted lewd act against Lupian.

One charge is enhanced with the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct.

Lupian is also charged with crimes for a prior incident regarding child molestation in March, and lewd conduct in public in April.

Last week, Lupian pleaded not guilty during arraignment in Tulare County Superior Court.