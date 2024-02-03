Chase leads to arrest on Highway 99 onramp in Fresno

A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Saturday morning in West Central Fresno.

A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Saturday morning in West Central Fresno.

A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Saturday morning in West Central Fresno.

A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Saturday morning in West Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash Saturday morning in West Central Fresno.

The Fresno County Sheriff's office says a deputy saw a stolen vehicle and began chasing it.

They say at one point, the car pulled over, and the driver got out and ran from the scene, and a woman surrendered and was detained by police.

Another man inside the car hopped into the driver's seat and drove away.

Officials say he fled to the onramp of Highway 99 near Olive Avenue and tried going up a hill.

The car slid into a patrol vehicle, and the driver hit another patrol vehicle while trying to escape.

Deputies were able to arrest that man, and he is facing several charges, including felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon, and vehicle theft.

Authorities are still searching for the first driver; no suspect description has been provided.