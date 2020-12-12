Police chase with gang members in Merced ends in weapons bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of suspects led police on a chase through Merced -- and it ended with a weapons bust.Officers tried pulling 21-year-old Rafael Francisco over near the intersection of M and Eleventh Street just before 6 PM Friday.He sped off from police and led them on a short chase before he and his passenger, Cristian Venegas, were arrested.When officers searched the car -- they found a pair of stolen handguns inside.Both Francisco and Venegas are known gang members and have since been booked into the Merced County Jail.