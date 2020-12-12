FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of suspects led police on a chase through Merced -- and it ended with a weapons bust.
Officers tried pulling 21-year-old Rafael Francisco over near the intersection of M and Eleventh Street just before 6 PM Friday.
He sped off from police and led them on a short chase before he and his passenger, Cristian Venegas, were arrested.
When officers searched the car -- they found a pair of stolen handguns inside.
Both Francisco and Venegas are known gang members and have since been booked into the Merced County Jail.
Police chase with gang members in Merced ends in weapons bust
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News