Teenager steals car, runs into police vehicle and leads officers on chase in Visalia

The teen was found and arrested at a home just north of the cemetery.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 14-year-old was arrested after police say he stole a car, crashed into a police vehicle and led officers on a chase in Visalia on Tuesday.

According to the Visalia Police Department, it all happened just after 11:30 am Tuesday. A community service officer and a police officer were in a marked police car when it was hit by the stolen vehicle at Giddings and Tulare.

Four people were inside the stolen vehicle; three of the four ran from the scene on foot, while the 14-year-old male driver continued driving and led officers on a pursuit until he abandoned the stolen sedan at a local cemetery.


The suspect continued to run into a nearby neighborhood, where he was eventually caught by officers. The other three passengers have not been found.

Nobody was injured and the 14-year-old was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for charges related to being in possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to yield and resisting arrest.
