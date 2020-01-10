road safety

Chat with CHP: Are yellow speed limit signs enforceable?

FRESNO, Calif. -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: are speed limits posted on yellow signs enforceable?

"It's merely an advisory sign. It's a suggested speed that the engineers have established that would allow you to safely traverse through that area of the roadway," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"People could say, well, my car could take this turn much faster than 20 miles per hour without me losing control. It's not a matter of you doing 60 miles an hour through that turn, it's a matter of you being able to see through the turn, so you can proceed and predict what's about to happen in front of you," he said.

The speed limit itself is not enforceable, but traveling through turns at a higher speed limit makes it difficult to impossible to react to anything unforeseen, Pennings said.

"Are you traveling at the speed of the distance where you can perceive and react to anything that presents itself in front of you?" Pennings asked. "It's important to abide by those suggested speeds so you can safely see through the turn you're about to travel through."

If you have a question for the CHP, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Chat with CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochpcalifornia highway patrolroad safetydrivingtraffic
ROAD SAFETY
What's the bottom line when two cars enter an intersection and want to turn left?
When do construction zone speed limits apply?
How slow is too slow for the fast lane?
On a freeway ramp, can both lanes turn right on red?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Fresno PD motorcycle officer seriously injured after colliding with car
18-year-old identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Driver in deadly Fresno DUI crash to serve 10 years in prison
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share data
Madera man arrested in California's first highway shooting of 2020
Thieves steal 32 bee boxes worth thousands from Merced Co.
Show More
Woman punched boyfriend for leaving dog out in rain, deputies say
Boeing workers say 'clowns' designed plane before deadly crashes: Report
Visalia couple baited thieves, recorded beating them with bat, police say
Video appears to show Ukrainian airline hit over Iran
Porterville man faces life in prison for alleged sexual abuse at daycare
More TOP STORIES News