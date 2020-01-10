Chat with CHP: Are yellow speed limit signs enforceable?

FRESNO, Calif. -- An ABC30 viewer sent in the following question: are speed limits posted on yellow signs enforceable?"It's merely an advisory sign. It's a suggested speed that the engineers have established that would allow you to safely traverse through that area of the roadway," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol."People could say, well, my car could take this turn much faster than 20 miles per hour without me losing control. It's not a matter of you doing 60 miles an hour through that turn, it's a matter of you being able to see through the turn, so you can proceed and predict what's about to happen in front of you," he said.The speed limit itself is not enforceable, but traveling through turns at a higher speed limit makes it difficult to impossible to react to anything unforeseen, Pennings said."Are you traveling at the speed of the distance where you can perceive and react to anything that presents itself in front of you?" Pennings asked. "It's important to abide by those suggested speeds so you can safely see through the turn you're about to travel through."If you have a question for the CHP, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Chat with CHP.