Child abuse suspect arrested after chase with Clovis police

They tried arresting him at a gas station, but police say he sped off and crashed into an unmarked patrol car.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A child abuse suspect has been arrested after a chase with Clovis police on Tuesday.

Authorities began their investigation last week into 37-year-old Xiong Cha for possible child abuse at a home near Gettysburg and Fowler.

All of the children were taken from the home, but Cha was not found.

Tuesday afternoon, he was spotted at his home by undercover officers. They tried arresting him at a gas station, but police say he sped off and crashed into an unmarked patrol car.

A chase followed and police used a PIT maneuver to stop Cha's car near Clovis and Jensen.

He was taken into custody and a handgun was found in the car.

Cha was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a number of charges.

Police also arrested the mother, 37-year-old Dou Vang, for child abuse.